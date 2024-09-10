Crosby, Stills, Nash, & (sometimes) Young were always a fractious supergroup, but the last thing that they did before David Crosby’s 2023 death was a show of unity. When Neil Young removed his music from Spotify in 2022, his old CSN bandmates followed suit. Now, a brand-new unearthed live recording will let the world hear the group in its earliest stages, before fences ever had to be mended.

Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young famously gave their second performance at the Woodstock festival in August 1969, and then they went to work on their 1970 album Déjà Vu. In the decades since, someone has discovered a multi-track recording of the quartet playing New York City’s Fillmore East in September 1969 — the group’s fourth show ever. The resulting LP Live At The Fillmore East is coming out next month.

Neil Young and Stephen Stills, who will play a “Harvest Moon” benefit together in LA next month, mixed Live At The Fillmore East together with John Hanlon at Sunset Sound Studios. In a press release, Young says, “[We] have the tapes, and they sound so real. We mixed at Sunset Sound — the analog echo chamber, no digital echo. We’re staying all analog throughout the production…Pure. Analog. No digital – an Analog Original.” The album features the band’s acoustic and electric sets, and it’s got songs that would appear on later group records, as well as tracks from the band members’ different projects. Below, check out the album’s tracklist and its slightly giggly version of “Helplessly Hoping,” from 1969’s Crosby, Stills & Nash.

TRACKLIST:

Acoustic Set

01 “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes”

02 “Blackbird”

03 “Helplessly Hoping”

04 “Guinnevere”

05 “Lady Of The Island”

06 “Go Back Home”

07 “On The Way Home”

08 “4 + 20”

09 “Our House”

10 “I’ve Loved Her So Long”

11 “You Don’t Have To Cry

Electric Set

12 “Long Time Gone”

13 “Wooden Ships”

14 “Bluebird Revisited”

15 “Sea Of Madness”

16 “Down By The River”

17 “Find The Cost Of Freedom”

Live At The Fillmore East is out 10/25 on Rhino.