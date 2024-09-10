Just a couple of months ago, Stephen Malkmus announced the existence of the Hard Quartet, his new supergroup with fellow indie rock veterans Matt Sweeney, Emmett Kelly, and Jim White. The Hard Quartet’s self-titled album arrives next month, and we’ve already heard their singles “Earth Hater” and “Rio’s Song.” Today, they’ve shared a new number called “Our Hometown Boy” — kind of funny when you realize that these guys don’t share a hometown.

“Hometown Boy” is a jangly folk-rock shimmer with Emmett Kelly, the Cairo Gang leader and frequent Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy collaborator, on lead vocals. Kelly sings about “a cloven-toed mistress who arms her trip with the tongue of an ice pick straight to the ears” while Matt Sweeney sings some nice harmonies and adds a sick solo. In a press release, Kelly has this to say:

In “Our Hometown Boy,” the Hard Quartet mythologizes the fierce inhabitants of our shared hovels and shangri-las from the vantage point of a beach famous for the undertow. A conversation about what paradise looks like peering out the window of a bar to a blizzard. Adventures in the skin trade. On the run and hitting the road. The green grass of home.

Below, check out the Jared Sherbert-directed “Our Hometown Boy” video, which shows the Hard Quartet playing together in black and white.

The Hard Quartet is out 10/4 on Matador.