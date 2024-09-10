Allegra Krieger – “Roosevelt Ave”

Allegra Krieger – “Roosevelt Ave”

Later this week, the New York singer-songwriter Allegra Krieger will release her new album Art Of The Unseen Infinity Machine. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Never Arriving,” “Into Eternity,” and “Came.” Today, Krieger has also shared “Roosevelt Ave,” the new LP’s blissfully tranquil title track.

In a press release, Allegra Krieger says, “I wrote this song in a sort of fever dream state — inspired by some abrupt life changes and a walk through Queens down Roosevelt Ave. During this time in my life, everything felt very vivid, fragile, and temporary.” You can hear that in the soft uncertainty of the music. Below, check out the song’s Lilliana Villines-directed video.

Art Of The Unseen Infinity Machine is out 9/13 on Double Double Whammy.

