Jake Bellows started the Omaha indie rock band Neva Dinova in the ’90s, and the group released a handful of records in the ’00s, when Omaha’s whole Saddle Creek scene was truly popping. Neva Dinova went dormant after the release of their 2008 album You May Already Be Dreaming. Last year, Bellows put together a new Neva Dinova lineup when he got a tour offer from fellow Omaha veterans Cursive, and now they’re getting ready to release their first new album in 16 years.

These days, Neva Dinova is a trio, with Jake Bellows joined by longtime drummer Roger L. Lewis and Cursive cellist Megan Siebe on bass. They’ll release their new LP Canary later this month, and they’ll open a few shows for their old comrades in Bright Eyes this weekend. (Bright Eyes and Neva Dinova released a split in 2004.) After sharing the Canary tracks “Something’s Out There,” “Outside,” and “Edge Of Something,” Neva Dinova have released “Lonely Heart.” It’s the band’s first song that doesn’t have Bellows on lead vocal.

Megan Siebe sings lead on the warm, inviting acoustic ramble “Lonely Heart.” In a press release, she says, “Although I didn’t write ‘Lonely Heart,’ I feel thankful that I was able to sing the lead vocals for the record. My connection to the song is strong. Whether the scar, internal or external, you want to avoid eye contact and the shame that it holds. However, we’re all capable of love and not in it alone; don’t hide it, embrace it all.” Check out the Tony Bonacci-directed video below.

Canary is out 9/27 on Saddle Creek.