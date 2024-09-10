As far as I can tell, the Alchemist and ScHoolboy Q’s creative partnership dates back to at least 2012. I’m not going to count how many tracks they’ve done together, but today, they’ve added another one into their shared catalog called “Ferraris In The Rain.” It also serves as the lead single to the Alchemist’s upcoming album The Genuine Articulate — which, according to Genius, is out next week.

In classic Alchemist fashion, “Ferraris In The Rain” is built off of some woozy, abstract jazz samples. He spits a couple of verses over howling saxophones before Q takes over: “Rain, rain, take the pain away.” The music video, naturally, features the duo around numerous Ferraris. You can check it out below.

The Genuine Articulate is out 9/20 via ALC.