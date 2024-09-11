Watch Cursive’s “Bloodbather” Video Starring Shannon Purser (Barb From Stranger Things)

Cursive’s new album Devourer arrives in just three days. The emo greats have shared “Up And Away,” “Botch Job,” and “Imposturing,” and today they’re unveiling one final preview with “Bloodbather,” which comes with a music video starring Stranger Things’ Shannon Purser and Westworld’s Aurora Perrineau.

“‘Bloodbather’ is the internal dialogue I assume most of us have, the squabbles of conscience to be a more upstanding person when you’d much prefer to wallow in your vices,” frontman Tim Kasher said. “Chelsea Stardust made an outstanding video for the song starring Aurora Perrineau and Shannon Purser in a prom-gone-wrong that quickly devolves into a fight club.”

Watch below.

Devourer is out 9/13 via Run For Cover.