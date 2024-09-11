Watch Cursive’s “Bloodbather” Video Starring Shannon Purser (Barb From Stranger Things)

Bill Sitzmann

New Music September 10, 2024 9:35 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Watch Cursive’s “Bloodbather” Video Starring Shannon Purser (Barb From Stranger Things)

Bill Sitzmann

New Music September 10, 2024 9:35 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Cursive’s new album Devourer arrives in just three days. The emo greats have shared “Up And Away,” “Botch Job,” and “Imposturing,” and today they’re unveiling one final preview with “Bloodbather,” which comes with a music video starring Stranger Things’ Shannon Purser and Westworld’s Aurora Perrineau.

“‘Bloodbather’ is the internal dialogue I assume most of us have, the squabbles of conscience to be a more upstanding person when you’d much prefer to wallow in your vices,” frontman Tim Kasher said. “Chelsea Stardust made an outstanding video for the song starring Aurora Perrineau and Shannon Purser in a prom-gone-wrong that quickly devolves into a fight club.”

Watch below.

Devourer is out 9/13 via Run For Cover.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Dave Grohl Announces Birth Of Daughter Outside Of His Marriage

1 day ago 0

Danny Masterson Accuser Slams New Linkin Park Singer For Silence On Scientology

3 days ago 0

Radiohead Recently Reconvened For Rehearsal, Says Colin Greenwood

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest