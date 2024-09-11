Watch Soul Coughing Reunite For First Show In 25 Years

News September 11, 2024 10:14 AM By Abby Jones

Watch Soul Coughing Reunite For First Show In 25 Years

News September 11, 2024 10:14 AM By Abby Jones

Soul Coughing — the ’90s band known for their endearingly odd mix of alt rock, hip-hop, electronica, and jazz — just reunited for their first shows in 25 years. They’re going on a US tour this autumn, and it kicked off Tuesday night at San Diego’s Belly Up Tavern.

According to Setlist.fm, Soul Coughing dusted off highlights from all three of their studio albums: Ruby Vroom (1994), Irresistible Bliss (1996), and El Oso (1998). Looks like it was a good time. Watch some fan-captured footage of Soul Coughing’s first show back below; you can also see some good clips here, here, and here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adam The Gimbel (@damngimbel)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Criss M (@msscriss)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John eames (@killerofallfun)

Soul Coughing will also be the musical guest on Thursday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, if that’s of interest to you.

Abby Jones Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Dave Grohl Announces Birth Of Daughter Outside Of His Marriage

1 day ago 0

Danny Masterson Accuser Slams New Linkin Park Singer For Silence On Scientology

3 days ago 0

Radiohead Recently Reconvened For Rehearsal, Says Colin Greenwood

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest