Watch Soul Coughing Reunite For First Show In 25 Years

Soul Coughing — the ’90s band known for their endearingly odd mix of alt rock, hip-hop, electronica, and jazz — just reunited for their first shows in 25 years. They’re going on a US tour this autumn, and it kicked off Tuesday night at San Diego’s Belly Up Tavern.

According to Setlist.fm, Soul Coughing dusted off highlights from all three of their studio albums: Ruby Vroom (1994), Irresistible Bliss (1996), and El Oso (1998). Looks like it was a good time. Watch some fan-captured footage of Soul Coughing’s first show back below; you can also see some good clips here, here, and here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam The Gimbel (@damngimbel)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Criss M (@msscriss)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John eames (@killerofallfun)

El Oso quiere miel! (Yay Papi!) You were great tonight – and it was awesome to finally get to see you live. pic.twitter.com/Bqj5yoFvta — @Only_Fans (@ONLY_FAN5) September 11, 2024

Soul Coughing will also be the musical guest on Thursday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, if that’s of interest to you.