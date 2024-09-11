Watch Soul Coughing Reunite For First Show In 25 Years
Soul Coughing — the ’90s band known for their endearingly odd mix of alt rock, hip-hop, electronica, and jazz — just reunited for their first shows in 25 years. They’re going on a US tour this autumn, and it kicked off Tuesday night at San Diego’s Belly Up Tavern.
According to Setlist.fm, Soul Coughing dusted off highlights from all three of their studio albums: Ruby Vroom (1994), Irresistible Bliss (1996), and El Oso (1998). Looks like it was a good time. Watch some fan-captured footage of Soul Coughing’s first show back below; you can also see some good clips here, here, and here.
El Oso quiere miel! (Yay Papi!)
You were great tonight – and it was awesome to finally get to see you live. pic.twitter.com/Bqj5yoFvta
— @Only_Fans (@ONLY_FAN5) September 11, 2024
Soul Coughing will also be the musical guest on Thursday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, if that’s of interest to you.