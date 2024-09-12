Jon Bon Jovi Saved A Woman From Jumping Off A Nashville Bridge

On Tuesday, Jon Bon Jovi happened to be shooting some kind of video on Nashville’s Pedestrian Bridge when a distraught woman climbed over the barrier, seemingly considering suicide. This was a busy walkway, and the woman didn’t draw a lot of attention to herself as she looked down at the Cumberland River. But Bon Jovi saw what was happening, and he helped convince her to return to safety.

Jon Bon Jovi has made no statement about the incident, but as WSMV News reports, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has shared surveillance footage. In the video, you can see a woman climbing over the guardrail, and Bon Jovi and one of her crew members walk over and talk to her. There’s no audio, but after a few seconds, Bon Jovi helps her climb back over the barrier and then gives her a hug. You can watch it below.

We don’t know the identity of the woman or anything else about this situation. Someone in Bon Jovi’s film crew called 911, and Nashville police and firefighters showed up on the scene afterward. Real talk: Good job, Jon Bon Jovi.