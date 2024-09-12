This past summer, Mastodon and Lamb Of God, two of the giants of American metal in this century, headed out on a massive co-headlining tour. Both bands had things to celebrate, as the tour was pegged to the 20th anniversaries of Mastodon’s Leviathan and Lamb Of God’s Ashes Of The Wake. The tour wrapped up last month, but now the two bands have joined forces on a one-off single that captures some of the fury of those early records.

The new Mastodon/Lamb Of God collab is called “Floods Of Triton,” and it’s a towering riff-onslaught that hits on a primal level. The two bands recorded the song together at Mastodon’s Atlanta studio West End Sound, and Mastodon co-produced it with film-score composer Tyler Bates. I’m honestly impressed; this thing goes hard. Listen below.

“Floods Of Triton” is out now on Loma Vista.