Elon Musk Gave Grimes’ Baby Name To Another Child He Was Secretly Having, Book Reveals

On Friday, Business Insider published an interview with Kate Conger and Ryan Mac, the authors of the book Character Limit: How Elon Musk Destroyed Twitter, which arrives next week. In it, the two revealed that Elon Musk gave Grimes’ baby name to another child he was secretly having, and Grimes wrote lyrics about the situation.

Conger explained:

Elon and Grimes had picked out a name for their daughter that they wanted to use. That name ended up being used for one of Shivon Zilis’ twins with Elon. When Grimes found out about it, obviously she was very upset. She posted some song lyrics that she had written about the name essentially being stolen from her. And then Shivon ended up changing that child’s name, which is how the existence of Shivon’s children came to light to the public, actually, because the name-change paperwork became public.

Mac added:

More of the backstory is that Grimes did not know that Shivon was having kids with Elon. Grimes was going to have her second child through a surrogate while Shivon was pregnant with these twins. The twins were born first. There was a boy and a girl, and the girl was given the name Valkyrie Alice Zilis, and Valkyrie was the name that Grimes and Elon had been discussing for their daughter. The song that she posted the lyrics for was never made, but we were able to connect the dots and realize that it was about this really messy incident about the name. Shivon’s daughter ends up being called Azure, and Grimes’ daughter is Exa. So the name Valkyrie is effectively erased from all of Musk’s family for all intents and purposes.

Last year, Grimes sued Musk over parental rights to their three children. A few weeks ago someone on X asked, “Did you get back your child?,” and she replied, “Yes ofc !” Meanwhile, Musk also unfollowed Grimes on X.