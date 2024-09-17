Conceptual post-hardcore warriors the Armed recently had to cancel their fall tour. That sucks! But the good news is that the Armed will soon release a new EP called Everlasting Gaze, a companion piece to their 2023 album Perfect Saviors. The EP has three new tracks, as well as remixes of the Julien Baker collab “Sport Of Form” from IDLES, Water From Your Eyes, and Model/Actriz. One of the new tracks is out today.

Like so many of the Armed’s songs, their latest single “NEW! Christianity” goes for sheer overwhelming maximalism. After an atmospheric electronic intro, the track suddenly shifts into high gear, with big, shimmering pop harmonies over a roaring symphony of blastbeat fuzz. It’s equal parts catchy and abrasive, and it’s a beautiful example of what sets this band apart. Here’s what Dan Greene says about it:

“NEW! Christianity” was originally conceived as the first single for Perfect Saviors — but when it was apparent that we had too much material for a single LP, this track became more of a summary statement appropriate for the finale Side C record and epilogue to the Only Love / Ultrapop / Perfect Saviors trilogy. In regards to its name, it’s less about specific, actual religion as it is about the culture thirsting for an avatar for it. The moralization of the amoral. A more overt repudiation of the concept of the “Perfect Savior” than a mere reflection on it.

The Armed’s Tony Wolski directed the “NEW! Christianity” video, which is just as overwhelming as the song. Below, check out the video and the Everlasting Gaze tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Puzzler”

02 “NEW! Christianity”

03 “Martyr Song”

04 “Sport Of Form (Water From Your Eyes Remix)”

05 “Sport Of Form (Model/Actriz Remix)”

06 “Sport Of Form (IDLES Remix)”

The Everlasting Gaze EP is out 10/18 on Sargent House.