Origami Angel – “Sixth Cents (Get It?)” & “secondgradefoofight”

DC emo/pop-punk mainstays Origami Angel are getting ready to release their new album Feeling Not Found. We’ve heard a good bit of it already, including “Fruit Wine,” “Dirty Mirror Selfie,” “Where Blue Light Blooms,” and “Wretched Trajectory.” Today, we get not one, but two more songs: “Sixth Cents (Get It?)” and “secondgradefoofight.”

Not only do Origami Angel write some real rippers; they’re funny! “Sixth Cents (Get It?)” and “secondgradefoofight” arrives with a two-in-one music video that pays homage to many more before it: Foo Fighters’ “Everlong,” Phoebe Bridgers’ “Kyoto,” Smashing Pumpkins’ “1979,” Green Day’s “Basket Case,” Modern Baseball’s “Your Graduation,” and Taking Back Sunday’s “Cute Without The ‘E’ (Cut From The Team).”

And to make it all even more meta, “Sixth Cents (Get It?)” is about how tough it can be to work as a musician. Here’s what the band’s Ryland Heagy says:

When you love your job so much that you would do it for free, you can get taken advantage of by corporate greed. The music industry can be a winding roller coaster, spinning you in directions you can’t predict. The wholesome, artistic nature of your work is constantly in a tug-of-war with the necessity to produce profit for yourself and others. Many artists have the bulk of their income taken away by predatory labels. This song comes from a place of frustration, and is almost laughing at the industry speak that comes from the powers that be.

Watch Britain Weyant’s video below.

Feeling Not Found is out 9/27 on Counter Intuitive.