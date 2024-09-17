Back in 1994, Detroit alt-rock band Sponge released their debut album Rotting Piñata, which yielded the hits “Plowed” and “Molly (Sixteen Candles).” They’re celebrating the 30th anniversary of that breakthrough with 1994, a covers album exclusively focused on songs from the titular year. The tracklist includes tunes by Sonic Youth, Alice In Chains, Mazzy Star, Stone Temple Pilots, Jawbox, Urge Overkill, and both Oasis and Blur. And for today’s lead single, Sponge offer a revved-up take on Morrissey’s “The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get.”

Sponge’s Vinnie Dombroski offers:

The band considered many great songs for the album but the Morrissey song was a STAND OUT and perhaps not an obvious choice for Sponge. That’s what makes it even cooler. With the tempo double timed from the original at the suggestion of producer Tim Patalan, the new version sounds like something off of Sponge’s 1999 New Pop Sunday album.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Savory”

02 “Supersonic”

03 “Girls And Boys”

04 “The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get”

05 “Girl, You’ll Be A Woman Soon”

06 “Interstate Love Song”

07 “No Excuses”

08 “Fade Into You”

09 “Bull In The Heather”

1994 is coming soon via Cleopatra Records. Pre-order it in digital or physical formats.