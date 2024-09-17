Watch Cold Cave Join Peter Hook For New Order’s “Procession” In San Diego

News September 17, 2024 By Danielle Chelosky

Wesley Eisold is pretty busy at the moment. The Cold Cave figurehead is gearing up for the release of his new LP Passion Depression, contributing to Refused’s tribute album, and suing Cody Rhodes, WWE, and Fanatics over trademark rights. However, the post-punk musician had time on Monday night to join Peter Hook at his San Diego show for a New Order cover.

At Humphreys, Peter Hook & The Light opened their set with “Procession” with help from Eisold. On Instagram, Eisold wrote, “A dream come true. Thank you so much [Peter Hook] for having me back. Last night was such a blur getting to sing my favorite song PROCESSION in beautiful San Diego with this unparalleled band. The spirit in which these songs are delivered is such a gift to all of us and I am so beyond thankful to have stood next to Peter and The Light once again… I will cherish this for the rest of my life.”

Eisold previously sung New Order’s “Ceremony” with Hook at the same venue in 2022. Watch footage from both performances below.

 

