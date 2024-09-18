Earlier this month, Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce were caught rocking out to the Darkness’ 2003 hit “I Believe In A Thing Called Love” in a box at the US Open final. (Este Haim was there too.) Rightfully so, the song has had a big resurgence. Now, the Darkness are riding that wave with the announcement of their new album Dreams On Toast. Before it arrives in March, lead single “The Longest Kiss” is out now.

Here’s what frontman Justin Hawkins has to say about the album:

You know that thing when God’s breath tickles your soul and tells you to create? Yeah, makes me giggle too. But you can’t resist. God might not be the power she once was, but say what you like about her, she knows damn well that what the world needs now, is rock sweet rock. And who are we, mere mortals of extraordinary ability, to argue with the divine? So we knuckled down and thought really hard about the best of the best, the elite songs, the life-changing music of the ages. Then we popped out a dozen bangers before lunch. And these bangers we present to you here, wallowing in an aromatic aural ragu, served atop the charred remains of our envious contemporaries…ladies and gentlemen, I give you Dreams On Toast!

Thematically, “The Longest Kiss” is a pretty good spiritual successor to “I Believe In A Thing Called Love.” “The longest kiss I’ve ever had in my life/ I think I’ve found my wife/ Nothing compares to this/ I’m drawing on a comprehensive list,” goes the chorus over a peppy, piano-driven instrumental. Hawkins adds:

The verses were transposed from a song I’ve been working on for decades as part of a musical about the collapse of the Lowestoft fishing industry, called “The Collapse Of The Lowestoft Fishing Industry.” The musical isn’t finished yet. But “The Longest Kiss” is. The results are astounding. We’re all very proud of this. Please, do enjoy!

Listen below.

Dreams On Toast is out 3/28 via Cooking Vinyl.