Hey, ily – “(Dis)Connected”
Back in 2022, the super-online, highly energetic Billings, MT emo band Hey, ily hit us with their debut album Psychokinetic Love Songs. Today they’ve announced LP2. The humorously titled Hey, I Loathe You! is coming next month, and its lead single “(Dis)Connected” is really hitting the spot this morning. The song moves at a breathless tempo, topped off by blaring keyboard lines and undergirded by a hyperactive electro-organic beat, occasionally toggling over into discordant guitar heaviness. The hook: “I am so connected that I’m disconnected.” Listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “The Impending Dissolve of Hey, Ily!”
02 “Feel Good Forever”
03 “Is Worry”
04 “Wind-Up Toy”
05 “Gelato Skip”
06 “Pass The Body Dysmorphia, Please!”
07 “(Dis)Connected”
08 “Dev Hell”
09 “whenicouldstillfeel”
10 “Head Like A Zombie”
11 “End Credits (Denouement)”
Hey, I Loathe You! is out 10/25 via Lonely Ghost. Pre-order it here.