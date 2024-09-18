Back in 2022, the super-online, highly energetic Billings, MT emo band Hey, ily hit us with their debut album Psychokinetic Love Songs. Today they’ve announced LP2. The humorously titled Hey, I Loathe You! is coming next month, and its lead single “(Dis)Connected” is really hitting the spot this morning. The song moves at a breathless tempo, topped off by blaring keyboard lines and undergirded by a hyperactive electro-organic beat, occasionally toggling over into discordant guitar heaviness. The hook: “I am so connected that I’m disconnected.” Listen below.

<a href="https://heyilyband.bandcamp.com/album/hey-i-loathe-you">Hey, I Loathe You! by Hey, ily!</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Impending Dissolve of Hey, Ily!”

02 “Feel Good Forever”

03 “Is Worry”

04 “Wind-Up Toy”

05 “Gelato Skip”

06 “Pass The Body Dysmorphia, Please!”

07 “(Dis)Connected”

08 “Dev Hell”

09 “whenicouldstillfeel”

10 “Head Like A Zombie”

11 “End Credits (Denouement)”

Hey, I Loathe You! is out 10/25 via Lonely Ghost. Pre-order it here.