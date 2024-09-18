This Friday, Hannah Liuzzo will share Talk A Blue Streak, her debut EP as little bit, this Friday. We posted the single “Out To Dry” last month, and today, she’s giving a final sample with “long drive.”

“long drive” has a breezy, pop-rock feel, and it meditates on the inner conflict you feel when making a big life change: “I’m looping dreams of greener pastures like they even exist,” Liuzzo sings in the first verse. In a press release, she explains:

I wrote “long drive” when I was falling in love with the West Coast, reluctantly straddling both ends of the country and feeling very emotionally bi-costal. I’d been traveling and living semi-nomadically for a year, and the idea of committing to a single place was overwhelming, but I felt a draw to the mountains and coast line in Oregon and California that I couldn’t quiet. Moving from Boston, a city where I had lifelong friends, family, an established band, and a vibrant music scene felt like turning my back on my roots and abandoning a place I truly loved. But the idea of starting over in a new city was exciting and scary, and I knew that if I didn’t leave the place I grew up to write a new chapter, I’d always regret it. Serendipitously, this song also revealed itself to me as a metaphor for my reluctance to plant roots in other people. The verses and pre-choruses of long drive are laced with skepticism, while the choruses are a full surrender, a desire to jump into the unknown and take a new experience as it comes.

Listen to “long drive” below.

Talk A Blue Streak is out 9/20 via Hit The North.