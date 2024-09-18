Cold Court name Death Grips, the Mars Volta, OutKast, and Blonde Redhead as influences. Such a chaotic blend of sounds results in an absurdist post-punk explosion that reminds me of Black Eyes or Squid. However, the Philly band only have one song, out today, called “Twin.”

The band is helmed by brothers Mini (guitar/vocals) and Jojo (guitar/vocals) and rounded out by Jett (drums), Charlie (sax/keys), and Theo (bass), all of whom range from ages 17 to 21. “Twin” is out via Boiled and is featured on a 12” that has another track only available on vinyl. It was produced by Michael Johnson. Cold Court are also slated to play Geese’s Geesefest at Music Hall Of Williamsburg in December. Hear “Twin” below.

TOUR DATES:

09/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Cecil Skatepark – “Twin” release show w/ Disaster Artist, Sodaseas

10/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts w/ Deerhoof, Grocer

12/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg @ Geesefest w/ Geese