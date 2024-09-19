John Cale Announces Paris 1919 Deluxe Edition With Previously Unreleased Tracks

Earlier this year, John Cale released his latest album, POPtical Illusion. Today, the legendary musician and Velvet Underground veteran is announcing a deluxe edition of his 1973 album Paris 1919 with previously unreleased tracks, as well as a reissue of The Academy In Peril.

Paris 1919 Deluxe Edition has a new recording titled “Fever Dream 2024: You’re a Ghost” and liner notes by Grayson Haver Currin, and the reissue of The Academy In Peril features a bonus track called “Temper.” Cale said:

Revisiting work from the past is a double-edged sword for me. Of course, it’s bound to happen when you’ve been making music for 60 years or so. . . What’s unique about this process with Domino, is their desire to get it right. Not merely re-issue something for the sake of an anniversary or racking up a catalogue favorite – but finding new treasures and highlighting what made it special in the first place. After hearing the test pressings, it occurred to me that the new mastering was a major part of how these works will be presented, rather than simply being preserved. There are moments of clarity and even a laugh or two had by revisiting not only the music, but recalling the sessions (and antics) that made up what became these two recordings. It is my pleasure to share these with you . . . again.

Paris 1919 Deluxe Edition and The Academy In Peril reissue arrive 11/15 on Domino. Pre-order the former here, and the latter here.