Stevie Wonder Announces Election Season Shows Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart
Stevie Wonder is here to save us this election season. The legend is heading out on tour this October, in what’s being billed as a call for “joy over anger, kindness over recrimination, peace over war.” The tour’s proper name is Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart, which seems to affirmatively answer the question raised by his recent single “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart.” See Wonder’s tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
10/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/15 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
10/17 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
10/19 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
10/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
10/30 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena