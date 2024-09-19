Stevie Wonder Announces Election Season Shows Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart

Stevie Wonder is here to save us this election season. The legend is heading out on tour this October, in what’s being billed as a call for “joy over anger, kindness over recrimination, peace over war.” The tour’s proper name is Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart, which seems to affirmatively answer the question raised by his recent single “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart.” See Wonder’s tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

10/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/15 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

10/17 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

10/19 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

10/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

10/30 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena