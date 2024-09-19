Big Thief leader Adrianne Lenker just released her solo album Bright Future a few months ago, and other artists are already covering her song “Sadness As A Gift” — a good sign that a song will be with us for a long time. Local Natives tried out their own version of “Sadness As A Gift” in a SiriusXMU session back in spring, and Bloomsday covered it last night, when they were playing at the much-romanticized Brooklyn venue Union Pool.

Bloomsday, the indie-folk project led by New Yorker Iris James Garrison, released their album Heart Of The Artichoke earlier this year. Last night, they played Union Pool and busted out a soft, tender, faithful version of “Sadness As A Gift.” Below, watch video of their cover, as well as Adrianne Lenker’s original.

Heart Of The Artichoke is out now on Bayonet.