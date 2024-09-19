Sabrina Carpenter Announces Netflix Christmas Special, Spotify Performance With Christina Aguilera

Everything’s coming up Sabrina Carpenter! After soundtracking the summer with “Espresso,” topping the Hot 100 with “Please Please Please,” and landing a #1 album with Short N’ Sweet, the pop star is wrapping up her breakout year with a big tour launching next week. She’s also announced a couple of special engagements in partnership with the streaming giants of our time.

For one thing, she will follow in the footsteps of influence and collaborator Kacey Musgraves by heading up a holiday variety special. Netflix just announced that A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter will premiere on Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET. Carpenter will perform songs from her Christmas EP fruitcake along with other holiday fare. We’re also promised “guest performing artists, comedic cameos, and unexpected duets.”

Carpenter is also involved in Christina Aguilera’s recently announced Spotify release celebrating the 25th anniversary of her debut album. This Monday, Aguilera is releasing live recordings of those songs with new arrangements, including duets with Carpenter and mgk, as part of the Spotify Anniversaries series. To promote the release, Carpenter appeared in a TikTok video with Aguilera, lip-synching to a recording of Kylie Jenner saying, “I’m obsessed with my mom.” Check out all the relevant videos below.