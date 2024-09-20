Earlier this year, veteran Atlanta rap ruler Future and his longtime collaborator Metro Boomin released two collaborative albums, We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You, a few weeks apart. Those records really set the tone for the conversations within rap this year, especially since the first album had “Like That,” the #1 hit that ignited the Kendrick Lamar/Drake feud. Now, Future is already back with Mixtape Pluto, his latest album.

The title conventions get a bit confusing here. Mixtape Pluto is an album, not a mixtape, and Future already had an album called Pluto. But you get what the title is supposed to imply: Future going back to his mixtape roots, recapturing the hunger of his remarkable mid-’10s run. Time will tell if any of the tracks on Mixtape Pluto resonate like the ones that Future was releasing back then, but for vast stretches of Mixtape Pluto, Future is really rapping.

There are no features on Mixtape Pluto. Metro Boomin isn’t involved at all. Instead, two other longtime collaborators, Southside and Wheezy, are on board as executive producers. They handle the majority of the beats, often working with co-producers. Nothing about Mixtape Pluto should be all that surprising to anyone who’s been listening to Future for a while, though the moody and evocative beats hit hard. On first listen, none of Future’s lyrics will fuel the gossip cycle. But this is a great example of Future sounding focused, even when he also sounds like he’s high out of his mind. If you want to hear Future really lock in and attack a beat, go directly to “Ski.” Below, check out the whole album.

Mixtape Pluto is out now on Epic.