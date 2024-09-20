Shirt, arguably the best album of Porches’ career so far, came out last Friday. We talked to Aaron Maine about the influences illuminating the project, and it seems he’s also promoted it with a visit to the Sirius XMU studio. In a clip posted to the satellite radio network’s Instagram account, Maine and a cellist can be seen covering “Slow Burn,” the opening track from Kacey Musgraves’ masterpiece Golden Hour. Below, check out a bit of that cover, and stick around to try Shirt on for size.

<a href="https://porchesmusic.bandcamp.com/album/shirt">Shirt by Porches</a>

Shirt is out now on Domino.