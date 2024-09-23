Stream Celebrity Sighting’s Garage Pop Delight .​.​.​They’re Just Like Us

New Music September 23, 2024 12:59 PM By Chris DeVille

Stream Celebrity Sighting’s Garage Pop Delight .​.​.​They’re Just Like Us

New Music September 23, 2024 12:59 PM By Chris DeVille

Celebrity Sighting are a new band from Madison led by Tyler Fassnacht, aka Baby Tyler, and Danielle Tucci. They play ragged garage-pop that pleasingly merges hard-charging rock ‘n’ roll with the kind of indie-pop that proliferates from Oceania and the Midwest alike — “fuzzy bubblegum,” as see/saw calls it. With Fassnacht and Tucci shouting piercing melodies together over a scrappy, guitar-driven foundation, I can’t help but think of the great Times New Viking, though Celebrity Sighting’s debut They’re Just Like Us isn’t quite that lo-fi. Thematically, song titles like “Market Value” and “Are You Insured?” pair nicely with ones like “Hourglass,” “Survival,” and “Climate Change” — all aspects of the same fucked-up modern experience. Or as Celebrity Sighting put it on the ultra-catchy “Competitive Streak”: “I know they can be different/ But these problems are the same to me.” Stream the album below.

They’re Just Like Us is out now on NightBell. Buy it here.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Tears For Fears Explain Why AI Was Used For New Album Cover

2 days ago 0

Watch A Disguised Chris Martin Sing Coldplay At A Las Vegas Karaoke Bar

1 day ago 0

Morrissey Fires His Management Following Johnny Marr Statement

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest