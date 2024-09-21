Paramore’s Hayley Williams Condemns Donald Trump At iHeartRadio Festival: “Do You Wanna Live In A Dictatorship?”

Last year, Hayley Williams told the crowd at Paramore’s Atlantic City performance, “If you vote for Ron DeSantis, you’re fucking dead to me.” On Friday, the band played the iHeartRadio Music Festival and the singer had some words about Trump.

In Vegas, Williams took a pause from singing “Big Man, Little Dignity” to say, “Project 2025 is Donald Trump’s playbook for controlling and punishing women, poor people, people of color, and the LGBTQ community. It is time for all Americans to band together and to finally defeat the Trump agenda. And the only way to do that is by confronting him at the polls. Do you want to live in a dictatorship? Well, show up and vote.”

Williams’ outfit was modeled after Debbie Harry’s from a 1979 performance on The Midnight Special and the moment channeled the Blondie singer’s anti-nuke message during “Heart Of Glass” on that show. Paramore also played a bit of “Heart Of Glass” during the first song of their set, “Hard Times.” Watch the Paramore and Blondie performances below.