Ariel Pink Calls Out Reporter In RFK Jr. Scandal “Who Lied To The World” About Him

As if the RFK Jr./Olivia Nuzzi scandal isn’t weird enough already, now it turns out Ariel Pink is somewhat involved. On Friday, the controversial indie musician posted screenshots of old DMs with the reporter, claiming she “lied to the world” about him.

On Thursday, news broke that New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi had a personal relationship with former presidential candidate RFK Jr. while covering the 2024 election. Yesterday Pink revealed that Nuzzi DMed him on the day of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol storming to clarify if he was there. Pink’s career has gone south since he was spotted at the Capitol that day. His label quickly dropped him, and he went on Tucker Carlson to complain about cancel culture. His answers to Nuzzi weren’t very helpful; he claimed he wasn’t there, and added, “there hasnt been any truth about me for years – but youll believe what u read and hear and the more you factcheck to uncover the truth the more you will be ostracized.”

In the caption, he wrote, “the journalist who lied to the world about me. never apologized, never took it back. to this day, zero effort by ANY outlet to atone for spreading lies about me and ruining my life. 4 years.” See the screenshots below.