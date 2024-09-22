A few nights ago, Bob Dylan performed his song “Desolation Row” live for the first time in five years. Always the innovator, he sang while banging a small wrench against his mic stand. People got a real kick out of it, including the members of the War On Drugs, who are on a co-headlining tour with the National right now. And so the War On Drugs recreated Dylan’s viral moment during their set outside Akron, Ohio Saturday night.

There’s a line in the War On Drugs’ song “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” where Adam Granduciel sings: “When we went to see Bob Dylan/ We danced to ‘Desolation Row.'” Naturally, that was when Granduciel whipped out his harmonica and began clanging away à la Dylan with his wrench.

Granduciel has also joined the National during their set the past two nights to help them out on a cover of Echo & The Bunnymen’s “Bring On The Dancing Horses.” Below, watch them do that in Toronto, and see Granduciel wield his wrench.