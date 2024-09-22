The War On Drugs’ Adam Granduciel Reenacts Viral Bob Dylan Video, Joins The National For Echo & The Bunnymen Cover
A few nights ago, Bob Dylan performed his song “Desolation Row” live for the first time in five years. Always the innovator, he sang while banging a small wrench against his mic stand. People got a real kick out of it, including the members of the War On Drugs, who are on a co-headlining tour with the National right now. And so the War On Drugs recreated Dylan’s viral moment during their set outside Akron, Ohio Saturday night.
There’s a line in the War On Drugs’ song “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” where Adam Granduciel sings: “When we went to see Bob Dylan/ We danced to ‘Desolation Row.'” Naturally, that was when Granduciel whipped out his harmonica and began clanging away à la Dylan with his wrench.
Granduciel has also joined the National during their set the past two nights to help them out on a cover of Echo & The Bunnymen’s “Bring On The Dancing Horses.” Below, watch them do that in Toronto, and see Granduciel wield his wrench.
Adam from The War On Drugs singing the line about “Desolation Row” while hitting a wrench on the mic attn: @Steven_Hyden pic.twitter.com/IivP5pFShX
— King Ringworm Papa (@smallestoceans9) September 22, 2024