Watch Bob Mould Join Militarie Gun For Hüsker Dü’s “Makes No Sense At All” At Pygmalion Fest

Militarie Gun are pretty big Hüsker Dü fans. The newer punk band has covered the older punk band’s 1986 classic “Don’t Want To Know If You’re Lonely” a handful of times. On Saturday, former Hüsker Dü frontman Bob Mould was in Champaign-Urbana for Pygmalion Music Festival, where Militarie Gun were performing. In a great full-circle moment, Mould joined Militarie Gun onstage for their first time covering “Makes No Sense At All.”

“Late last year I had been told by multiple people Bob was telling people he was an MG fan,” Militarie Gun’s Ian Shelton wrote in an Instagram post. “So since we were both in town for @thisispygmalion we had to ask him if he would get up and do a song with us. Thank you Bob!!”

“Makes No Sense At All” came out in 1985, before Shelton was born. It looks like they all nailed the cover regardless. Check out a clip below.

Mould also recently performed “Make No Sense At All” with the 8G Band in their final appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.