Dark-tinted emo heroes Balance And Composure are nearing the release of their reunion album with you in spirit. They’ve shared quite a few singles ahead of time, and today they share one last advance song. Title track “with you in spirit” wastes no time sweeping you into its foreboding headspace. “Please recognize that I’m terrified/ I’m mortified/ I’m up all night,” goes the pre-chorus, before a huge refrain about bearing a crushingly heavy burden. Another key lyric: “This is impossible/ I’m not alright.” If you’re looking to commune with some expertly angsty rock music with an epic sweep, press play below.

with you in spirit is out 10/4 on Memory Music.