Pedro The Lion – “B” (Lync Cover)

Lync were an excellent emo/post-hardcore band who came out of Olympia’s indie rock scene in the early ’90s. Despite only being active for two years, they cranked out one cult classic album in 1994 called These Are Not Fall Colors, which was reissued last year. Tragically, frontman Sam Jayne died in 2020, but the album stands as an enduring underground gem in his wake. Pedro The Lion’s David Bazan is also a fan.

This November, the surviving members of Lync will release a split 7″ with Pedro The Lion. They’re previewing the release today with Bazan’s cover of Fall Colors highlight “B,” which he pares down from a frenetic, scrappy rager into an eerie acoustic number. In a press release, Bazan says:

Lync struck me as so mysterious and infectious when I first listened in the 90s, three humans writing and playing at the edge of their collective consciousness, and listening again now, that feeling has grown exponentially. I’m beyond honored to contribute to this single release.

James Bertram of Lync adds:

I’m not sure if there are many covers of Lync songs out there. Sam’s vocals shred, and the push/pull of the music can blur together at times, so I imagine it’s difficult to land on an approach. David’s version of this track is a great take, a really awesome minimal contrast to the original and so cool to hear. It’s flattering to be able to share a split release with PTL all these years later, and I think Sam would love it too.

Listen below, where you can also hear the full These Are Not Fall Colors reissue.

<a href="https://lync1994.bandcamp.com/album/these-are-not-fall-colors-2">These Are Not Fall Colors by Lync</a>

The Pedro The Lion/Lync 7″ is out 11/1 via Suicide Squeeze.