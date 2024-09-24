The great British folk musician Laura Marling released her last album 2020’s Song For Our Daughter, before she had a daughter. Now, she has a daughter, and she’s getting ready to release Patterns In Repeat, her first album since becoming a parent. We’ve posted Marling’s songs “Patterns” and “No One’s Gonna Love You Like I Can,” and now she’s also shared the new LP’s opening track.

You probably shouldn’t be surprised to learn that “Child Of Mine,” Laura Marling’s latest, is another song about Marling’s kid. In a press release, Marling says that she wrote the song while “bouncing my daughter in her bouncer when she was four weeks old. I hadn’t sat down to write. It’d been a while since I’d picked up the guitar, just to pass the time, so maybe that did the trick. I wrote the lullaby soon after and thought ‘OK, maybe I could make a record this year.'”

“Child Of Mine” is a lovely, reassuring song about looking out for your kid and just being a constant nurturing presence. Marling sings softly while strings and pianos circle around her voice. It’s really nice, and it might make you want to call your mom, if that’s an option available to you. Listen below.

Patterns In Repeat is out 10/25 on Partisan/Chrysalis.