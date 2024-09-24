Arty New Orleans post-punk duo the Convenience released their debut album Accelerator in 2021, and band members Nick Corson and Duncan Troast have worked with people like Rui Gabriel, Drugdealer, and Troast’s sister, Saturday Night Live cast member Chloe Troast. Today, the Convenience have a new two-song single.

The Convenience’s new songs “Routiner” and “Postcard” are both nervous, twitchy post-punk tracks, but they don’t sound much like each other at all. “Routiner” is a propulsive jitter-fest with a bassline that sounds like your anxiety just came to life and it’s strutting around your room right now. “Postcard,” meanwhile, is a hushed New Zealand-style reverie with some shrieking, droning violins in the mix. Hear both tracks below.

<a href="https://theconvenience.bandcamp.com/album/routiner-postcard">Routiner / Postcard by The Convenience</a>

“Routiner” b/w “Postcard” is out now on Winspear.