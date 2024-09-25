Rock Hall 2024 Presenters And Performers Include Dua Lipa, Roger Daltrey, Dr. Dre

This year’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony goes down next month in Cleveland, and it’s got some big-name honorees. This year’s induction class includes a Tribe Called Quest, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne, Cher, the Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Kool & The Gang, and Peter Frampton. The institution is also handing out special awards to the MC5, Jimmy Buffett, Dionne Warwick, Norman Whitfield, Alexis Korner, John Mayall, Big Mama Thornton, and Suzanne de Passe. Today, the Hall Of Fame has announced a partial list of the artists who will perform and present at this year’s ceremony.

The Hall Of Fame mostly hasn’t said which of these artists will be honoring which Hall OF Fame inductees, though they did announce that Dua Lipa “is officially set to take the stage to celebrate 2024 Inductee @Cher.” In every other case, it’s not that hard to make guesses. The ceremony will include Hall Of Famers James Taylor, Dr. Dre, Roger Daltrey, Slash, and Sammy Hagar. (Taylor is the only one who’s in there as a solo artist. The others have been inducted, respectively, as members of N.W.A, the Who, Guns N’ Roses, and Van Halen.)

In addition to Dua Lipa, non-Hall Of Famers taking part in the ceremony include Method Man, Busta Rhymes, the Roots, Jelly Roll, Demi Lovato, Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, Ella Mai, Lucky Daye, and Mac McAnally. Noted non-musician Julia Roberts is also on that list.

This year’s induction ceremony is happening 10/19 at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, and it’ll stream live on Disney+.