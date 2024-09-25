Watch Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Play Wild God Songs Live For The First Time At Germany Tour Opener

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds just kicked off their UK/EU tour in Oberhausen, Germany on Tuesday. They’re supporting their recent album Wild God, and last night marked the live debut of a handful of those new songs.

Among the first-timers were Wild God highlights “Joy,” “Frogs,” “Long Dark Night,” “As The Waters Cover The Sea,” and more. They also dug up some old tunes from Henry’s Dream: “Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry” for the first time since 2017, and “Straight To You” for the first time in 15 years. See some fan-captured clips of the night and see the full setlist below.

SETLIST:

“Joy” (Live Debut)

“Frogs” (Live Debut)

“Wild God” (Live Debut)

“O Children”

“Jubilee Street”

“From Her to Eternity”

“Long Dark Night” (Live Debut)

“Cinnamon Horses” (Live Debut)

“Tupelo”

“Conversion” (Live Debut)

“Bright Horses”

“I Need You”

“Straight To You” (First Time Since 2009)

“O Wow O Wow (How Wonderful She Is)” (Live Debut)

“Final Rescue Attempt” (Live Debut)

“Red Right Hand”

“The Mercy Seat”

“White Elephant”

ENCORE:

“Palaces Of Montezuma” (Grinderman Cover)

“Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry” (First Time Since 2017)

“Into My Arms”

“As The Waters Cover The Sea” (Live Debut)