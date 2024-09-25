Earlier this year, the pranksterish London dance duo Two Shell released some big singles: “Talk To Me” featuring FKA twigs, “Round” featuring the Sugababes, “Gimmi It” featuring nobody. According to this Reddit thread, they also leaked their upcoming album a couple of months ago by leaving USB drives on the Boiler Room floor. Pretty funny! But now Two Shell have finally gotten around to properly announcing their new album, which is set to drop next month.

The Two Shell album appears to be self-titled, pretty much. If you go to the Bandcamp pre-order page, it spells out the title like this: “█░ ▀▄▀▄▀ █▄█ ▄█ █▀█ ██▄ █▄▄ █▄▄.” That counts as a self-titled record, right? “Talk To Me” and “Round” don’t seem to be on the LP, but “Gimmi It” is. So is “Everybody Worldwide,” the duo’s blinky and energetic new dance track. Below, check out “Everybody Worldwide” and the album’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “< / >”

02 “come to terms”

03 “(rock✧solid)”

04 “hurt somebody”

05 “be gentle with me”

06 “({~_-})”

07 “Everybody Worldwide”

08 “₊˚⊹gimmi it”

09 “/inside//”

10 “dreamcast”

11 “Stars…”

12 “be somebody”

13 “Mad Powers”

14 “Mirror”

Unless this is one more elaborate joke, Two Shell is out 10/25.