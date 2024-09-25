Former Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer Charged With Vehicular Manslaughter

Josh Klinghoffer, the former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist who has also logged time as a touring member of bands like Pearl Jam and Jane’s Addiction, was sued for wrongful death back in July. The lawsuit stemmed from a March incident, caught on camera, in which Klinghoffer appeared to strike pedestrian Israel Sanchez with his SUV, leading to Sanchez’s death a few hours later. Now Klinghoffer is facing criminal charges in addition to the lawsuit.

As Deadline reports, Klinghoffer will be arraigned Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence. He’ll enter his plea at 8:30 a.m. PT at the Alhambra, CA courthouse.