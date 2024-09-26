Pink & Usher Explain Why Their Twitter Accounts Were Wiped Amid Diddy Scandal, Meek Mill Offers $100k To Clear His Name

We’re probably nowhere near discovering all the fallout of the recent prosecutions and lawsuits surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs. Last week, Diddy was indicted and arrested on a number of federal charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking; he pleaded not guilty. At the same time, Diddy is facing many lawsuits related to sexual misconduct; the latest suit was filed earlier this week. The charges against Diddy also involve many other celebrities; his criminal case, for instance, seems to refer to his alleged 2012 firebombing of Kid Cudi’s car. Lots of people are wondering whether the Diddy case will come to implicate other pop stars, and those stars’ social-media actions are getting extra scrutiny. Earlier this week, for instance, the country musician John Rich wondered why Usher and Pink had wiped their Twitter pages.

Both Usher and Pink have responded to that accusatory question. Usher, a past Diddy collaborator, says, “Account got hacked and damn y’all ran with it!” He also uses multiple emojis.

As the Twitter note under John Rich’s question clarifies, Pink actually wiped her Twitter account back in February. On Instagram, she writes, “There is no truth to the rumors spread this week, and while I’ve met people in passing, I’m not associated with any of the people mentioned.”

Meek Mill, meanwhile, has been dealing with all sorts of rumors about himself and Diddy. As Billboard points out, DJ Akedemiks claimed that Meek’s name was redacted in one of the lawsuits against Diddy, and Meek did not take kindly to that. On social media, Meek says he’s offering $100,000 to “an investigative team” to clear his name and to look at why he keeps seeing his name mentioned alongside Diddy’s:

I wanna hire an investigative team 100k cash to find out every specific detail involving meek mill name to “Diddy” Case…. I also want them to look at who is powering the media involving “meek” anything to do with buddy! “Something not right”… The streets know wassup with me thats not the case….We talking about business side ,somebody powering these bad campaigns with “meeek mill” again I got 100k for a thorough investigation of who’s powering and how exactly my name connect to this…

Costco would very much like to be excluded from the Diddy narrative as well. Earlier this week the Bad Boy founder’s attorney Marc Agnifilo explained why feds seized 1,000 bottles of baby oil during the raids on Diddy’s home by offering, “I mean, there is a Costco right down the street. I think Americans buy in bulk, as we know.” A spokesman for the warehouse retailer then told TMZ that none of their US locations carry baby oil.

In related news, you are probably already seeing a whole lot of images of New York mayor Eric Adams handing Diddy the key to the city last year. They haven’t aged well!