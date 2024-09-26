Over the summer, Tegan And Sara announced Fanatical: The Catfishing Of Tegan And Sara, a Hulu documentary about the time Tegan Quin had her identity stolen and personal files hacked amidst a big catfishing scheme. Today, the first trailer is out.

The trailer begins with the sisters discussing their role as a band becoming popular in the mid-2000s and their desire to be personable to their fans, especially online as social networks like Myspace started up. Fans share their stories: “I had become friends with Tegan and it had become a long-term friendship,” one states. “At some point, she sent me a shared drive and a password. It felt off, so I reached out to her management and I got a text that says, ‘She has no idea who you are.’ And I said, ‘Well, then Tegan has a big problem.’”

The catfisher didn’t only pose as Tegan but also got ahold of personal information, leading the sisters to think it was someone close to them.

The picture is directed by Erin Lee Carr. This isn’t Tegan And Sara’s first foray onto the screen. Two years ago, their television series High School premiered on Amazon. Earlier this year, it was canceled before the second season could happen. Watch the documentary trailer below.

Fanatical: The Catfishing Of Tegan And Sara premieres 10/18 on Hulu.