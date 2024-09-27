Young Dolph’s Killer Gets Life Sentence

In 2021, Young Dolph was shot and killed. The Memphis rapper was 36 years old. Today, Justin Johnson was found guilty of his murder and has been sentenced to life in prison.

According to KARK, the Memphis man was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and being a felon in possession of a gun. The killing was apparently a part of a rivalry between two labels: Yo Gotti’s Cocaine Muzik Group and Young Dolph’s Paper Route Empire. Yo Gotti’s brother, Anthony “Big Jook” Mims, had put out a $100,000 hit on Young Dolph and on the artists on his label.

Johnson’s co-defendant Cornelius Smith testified that the two knew Young Dolph and his artists were partaking in a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway and headed in that direction until noticing Dolph’s car, then followed him into a cookie shop, where they opened fire. Smith was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, but he pleaded not guilty.

Johnson pleaded not guilty and his defense attorney Luke Evans mentioned that Smith’s fingerprints were found in the getaway car whereas Johnson’s were not. He added that there was “no proof that Justin Johnson got a penny,” but Smith received $800 before his arrest and his defense attorney was later given $50,000.