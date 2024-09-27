Josh Klein plays guitar in the Philadelphia shoegaze group Knifeplay, a Stereogum Band To Watch back in 2022. On his own, Klein also records dreamy, rootsy indie rock under the name Euphoria Again. Klein has been putting out music under that name for more than a decade, and his album Lifetime came out in 2021. Last year, Euphoria Again released a three-way split with labelmates Bleary Eyed and Sun Organ. Now, Klein announces the new Euphoria Again album Waiting On Time To Fly, coming this fall.

Josh Klein’s Knifeplay bandmates Johanna Baumann and Max Black contributed heavily to Waiting On Time To Fly, and there’s a lovely ruminative streak to album opener “Sky Remembers,” which Klein released last month, and to the brand new single “White Light And Wind.” Below, check out those two songs, the Waiting On Time To Fly tracklist, and Euphoria Again’s couple of upcoming dates with Hotline TNT and Disq.

<a href="https://euphoriaagain.bandcamp.com/album/waiting-on-time-to-fly-2">Waiting On Time To Fly by EUPHORIA. AGAIN.</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sky Remembers”

02 “Las Cruces”

03 “Mother’s Eyes”

04 “One More Time”

05 “If An Angel Were A Ghost”

06 “Pulling Stars Down”

07 “White Light And Wind”

08 “Three Legged Friend”

09 “God’s Abandon”

10 “Little Black Glass”

TOUR DATES:

9/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church *

9/29 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom *

10/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg *

10/04 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage *

* with Hotline TNT & Disq

Waiting On Time To Fly is out 11/15 on Born Losers.