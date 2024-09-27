The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

05

Bon Iver - "S P E Y S I D E"

I am a total mark for “S P E Y S I D E,” and I’m willing to bet I’m not the only one. Justin Vernon’s adventures in refracted beauty have yielded some of my favorite music of all time — I’ve played 22, A Million somewhere between 22 and a million times — but something special happens when Vernon pares it all down to his peerless voice, an acoustic guitar, and some tasteful window dressing. So many artists tried to imitate what Bon Iver achieved on For Emma, Forever Ago that Vernon ran as far away from that sound as possible, but there’s enough distance from the indie-folk crossover moment now that he can safely return to the cabin. (At this point, the wonky formatting of the song title is a lot closer to self-parody than a back-to-basics acoustic pivot.)



It turns out whatever celestial forces were at work back then have not stopped haunting Vernon’s every strum and whisper. Or maybe it’s just that he’s at his best when he’s driven to his breaking point. “S P E Y S I D E” is an apology for some unnamed mistreatment of his family, and you can feel his guilt and anguish in every note. The appeal runs deeper than nostalgia; though the raw, heartfelt sentiment paired with Vernon’s otherworldly falsetto is a blast from the past, it still feels vital all these years later. —Chris