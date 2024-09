Colorado slowcore act Gleemer are set to release a new album, End Of The Nail, in December. Last we heard from them, Gleemer released a captivating five-song EP in 2022, Here At All. Prior to that, we got a 2020 album, Down Through. Anyway, it’s nice to hear from them again, particularly since “Half Smile” sounds like early, We Have The Facts Death Cab For Cutie, only quite a bit cloudier. Listen to “Half Smile” below.

End of the Nail by Gleemer

End Of The Nail is out 12/6.