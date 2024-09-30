Later this week, the Japanese-born Montreal musician Jonah Yano and his band the Heavy Loop will release their new self-titled album. Yano and the currently-very-busy Clairo are old friends and collaborators, and Clairo sang backup and played clarinet on Yano’s 2023 song “concentrate.” Today, Yano shares “Snowpath,” his latest team-up with Clairo.

“Snowpath” his a short, spare, evocative song, and it’s got lead vocals from Clairo. She sings softly over acoustic guitars and woodwinds, and it’s got the same sense of pretty intimacy that she brings to her own music. Check it out below.

Jonah Yano & The Heavy Loop is out 10/4 on Innovative Leisure. Tomorrow, Yano and his band will play a 24-hour improvised live performance with special guests. It’ll stream live here starting at 12PM eastern, and it’ll be open to the public at Toronto’s Top Top Studios starting at 7PM.