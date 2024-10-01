The longstanding San Diego emo/indie band Weatherbox doesn’t release music with any kind of consistency, but when they do reappear, they make it count. Brian Warren and friends recently returned with “Manson Dust,” their first new song in almost a decade. Today they’ve got another new one, “God’s House.”

“Manson Dust” developed slowly and purposefully, building from sparse, wiry, tension-building intro to a proggy-jazzy middle section that eventually exploded. “I just know something still feels wrong,” Warren sang. “I can’t remember the problem.” The new “God’s House” rolls along steadily, also heading somewhere huge, as Warren sings about a getaway drive. Hear both tracks below, and I guess be on the lookout for info about a new album?