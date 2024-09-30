Back in 2019, the artist formerly known as Olivia Neutron-John received a cease-and-desist order from the legal team of the artist always known as Olivia Newton-John. After taking the “opportunity to step back and reinvent,: the DC musician is back with a new name: Anno’s self-titled debut album is coming this November. Lead single “disco” is out now.

“I left with a self-titled album, and it made sense to return with one,” Anno says in a press release. Of writing the album — which they recorded in their home studio — they add: “I tapped into that initial energy that put my journey as a musician into motion when I started touring at 17 years old — the first sparks that sent me into the unknown, and not so much trusting, but knowing that this is my path. This record is an homage to the radical hope that got me to where I am now.”

“disco,” which boasts a guest verse from Nappynappa of model home, embodies the braggadocio of a teenager savoring those first tastes of freedom. It’s a stripped-down, reverb-heavy dance number with sonic nods to disco legends like Grace Jones and salacious lines like: “Whole time lost in this rhythm/ Don’t you know you’re in my system?”

The lightly-NSFW video for “disco” was directed by Boy Harsher’s Jae Matthews. Watch that and see the tracklist for Anno’s self-titled album below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “moving slow”

02 “disco” (Feat. Nappynappa)

03 “trust love”

04 “77”

05 “factory reset”

06 “joy in the face of something”

07 “all in time”

The self-released Anno is out 11/1.