In the early ’80s, 10-year-old Chicago kid Jason Narducy started a punk band called Verböten with his friends, and they were a key early inspiration for Dave Grohl when he caught one of their early practices. Since then, Narducy has led the band Split Singles, served as touring bassist for Superchunk and Bob Mould, and toured R.E.M. covers with Michael Shannon. Now, Verböten are back together, and their self-titled album — their first-ever full-length — is out on Friday.

We’ve already posted Verböten’s early singles “Bodily Autonomy” and “No More Indecision.” A little while ago, the band played Riot Fest, giving their first performance in 41 years. Today, Verböten have shared one last new song, an energetic two-minute rave-up called “Kicking Away.” It truly does sound like something that a bunch of middle-aged adults might make if they were trying to recapture the spirit of their 10-year-old punk selves, and I mean that in the best way. Listen below.

Verböten is out 10/4 via Inside Outside.