On Friday, the Los Angeles singer-songwriter Christian Lee Hutson released his new album Paradise Pop. 10. On Monday, Hutson played Brooklyn’s Music Hall Of Williamsburg, and Phoebe Bridgers, Hutson’s Saddest Factory label boss and frequent collaborator, came out to join him for three songs. It wasn’t just a three-song chunk of the set at the end of the night, either. Bridgers kept jumping onstage all night long. Near the end of the show, Hutson also paid tribute to the late Kris Kristofferson, who passed away over the weekend.

The second song of Christian Lee Hutson’s show was “Carousel Horses,” from his new album. Phoebe Bridgers, wearing a sort of hooded cloak thing like she was in a Sunn O)) Halloween costume, joined him onstage to sing backup on that one. Their voices sounded great together. Here’s the fan footage of that one:

Later in the set, Bridgers also came up to sing backup on “Flamingos, another track from the new LP. Hutson sat down at the keyboard to play that one.

During the encores, Bridgers returned to the stage one last time, and she and Hutson sang their 2020 duet “Lose This Number.” She kept the hood on the whole time, and I think Hutson never said her name.

Also during the encores, Hutson covered Kris Kristofferson’s great story-song “Darby’s Castle,” from Kristofferson’s 1970 debut album.

Christian Lee Hutson’s Paradise Pop. 10 is out now on Anti-. In vaguely related news, Bridgers’ friend and boygenius bandmate Julien Baker played the New York version of the All Things Go Festival on Saturday night. It happened to be Baker’s birthday, and both Bridgers and Lucy Dacus were in the house to watch her set and to bring her a cake backstage.

IM NOT LYING LUCY AND PHOESBE ARE WATCHING JULIEN pic.twitter.com/9pJc7FT3OG — j (@faberryus) September 29, 2024