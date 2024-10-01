Grumpy, the New York-based project of Heaven Schmitt, announced their signing to Bayonet with “Saltlick,” the lead single from their forthcoming Wolfed EP. We thought it was great. We’re also fans of the next Wolfed single, “Flower,” out today. The track continues to expand on Grumpy’s alluring aesthetic, a strain of twee indie-pop with slightly surreal hyperpop elements and piercing heartfelt lyrics from Schmitt.

Schmitt offered this statement on the new track:

Relationships aren’t forever, but love can be. Flower is about how, for me, at this stage of my life, love isn’t about building a permanent commitment to someone, it’s about nurturing a bond so that it may last a lifetime. In Flower, I accept the end of a relationship with a peacefulness and gratitude that it happened at all. When I love someone, I know that love is bound to change shape, rather than dissolve, post romance.

“Flower” arrives with a video written by Schmitt and directed by Meg Ha. Watch below.

Wolfed is out 10/25 on Bayonet.