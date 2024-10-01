Chris Brown Domestic Violence Documentary Announced

When a once-untouchable pop star like R. Kelly or Diddy finally begins to face consequences for years of brazen abuse, it’s enough to make you wonder about the people who have been able to continue their careers relatively unimpeded. One such figure is Chris Brown, whose violent episodes have been public knowledge since his famous 2009 assault of then-girlfriend Rihanna but who continues to function as a major pop star. Now, a new documentary will look at Brown’s history of domestic violence.

Earlier this year, Chris Brown complained that he was disinvited from playing in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game — one of his frequent claims of victimization over what he’s described as a youthful mistake. But Brown’s violent incidents go a lot deeper than that, and they continue to this day. A few months after the All-Star Game situation, for instance, Brown was sued by a group of fans who claimed that they were assaulted by Brown and his entourage at a recent concert.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new documentary Chris Brown: A History Of Violence will debut on Investigation Discovery, the same network that recently got a lot of attention for the Nickelodeon doc Quiet On The Set, later this month. The doc will look at Chris Brown’s many charges and allegations, including physical and sexual assault, and the network will follow its debut with The View co-host Sunny Hostin leading a discussion on domestic violence. Brown has yet to comment on the documentary. Watch a teaser trailer below.

Chris Brown: A History Of Violence debuts 10/27 on Investigation Discovery.